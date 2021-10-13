TMS, Ep 19: Delayed IPOs, Adani vs Ambani, markets, and Nobel Prize

-
ALSO READ
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
RIL to invest Rs 75,000 cr in clean energy, build 4 giga factories: Ambani
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Plummeting RE tariffs edge out small players even as bigger ones expand biz
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
-
Two of India’s richest men have outlined their very ambitious plans to build a green energy ecosystem. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani’s Adani Group plan to spend a combined $30 billion over the next few years on a renewables push. What does this mean for India’s green energy space?
***
India’s red-hot IPO market has been on a roll this year. And, it was expected to gather more pace with the much-awaited offerings of Paytm and OYO. However, even as these companies await clearance from market regulator Sebi, they have been hit by some surprise lawsuits and complaints. Will this slam the brakes on India’s record run of IPOs? What are the issues in these cases? And what’s the standard time taken for an IPO clearance?
***
It’s going to be an action-packed Wednesday today, with the markets set to react to retail inflation data for September and industrial output numbers for August, besides global cues. Back home, earnings of IT majors Infosys, Wipro and MindTree will be on trader’s mind. What else to look for in the markets today?
***
In a year that has spelt doom and despair for so many people across the world, how do you reward the people who have managed to comfort the humankind with their intellectual achievements. Well, giving them a Nobel Prize comes to mind. As the world still reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of advances in science, world peace and literature seem all the more important. What’s the history of the Nobel Prize? Why is it important for the world? Who are this year’s winners and why have they been chosen?
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU