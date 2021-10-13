TMS, Ep 19: Delayed IPOs, Adani vs Ambani, markets, and Nobel Prize

Two of India’s richest men have outlined their very ambitious plans to build a ecosystem. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani’s Adani Group plan to spend a combined $30 billion over the next few years on a renewables push. What does this mean for India’s space?

India’s red-hot IPO market has been on a roll this year. And, it was expected to gather more pace with the much-awaited offerings of Paytm and OYO. However, even as these companies await clearance from market regulator Sebi, they have been hit by some surprise lawsuits and complaints. Will this slam the brakes on India’s record run of IPOs? What are the issues in these cases? And what’s the standard time taken for an IPO clearance?

It’s going to be an action-packed Wednesday today, with the markets set to react to retail inflation data for September and industrial output numbers for August, besides global cues. Back home, earnings of IT majors Infosys, Wipro and MindTree will be on trader’s mind. What else to look for in the markets today?

In a year that has spelt doom and despair for so many people across the world, how do you reward the people who have managed to comfort the humankind with their intellectual achievements. Well, giving them a comes to mind. As the world still reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of advances in science, world peace and literature seem all the more important. What’s the history of the Why is it important for the world? Who are this year’s winners and why have they been chosen?

