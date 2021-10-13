Meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala in next 5 days

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
After Tauktae, India braces for Cyclone Yaas on eastern coast
Tauktae: IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
-
Under the influence of cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next five days said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
There are chances to get very heavy rain in some districts up to 20 cm, he said.
Santhosh said that there are chances for strong wind and rough sea. "Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days."
Earlier on October 9, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.
The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13. IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU