Yellen to host India US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting

-
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds virtual meeting with China's VP
Yellen, Sitharaman discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 43rd meeting of the GST Council today
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of Modi govt ministers, and their portfolios
PM Modi launched numerous schemes to empower women: Sitharaman
-
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host the next round of India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meet with her Indian counterpart Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday.
Yellen will host the meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, an official announcement said Tuesday.
Sitharaman is currently on nearly a week-long trip to the US.
This meeting builds on the recent momentum in the US-India relationship and will address a range of critical issues, including economic recovery from the global pandemic, climate finance, multilateral priorities, financial regulation, and AML/CFT, the Department of Treasury said.
Yellen, the treasury said, on October 14 will host the eighth meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership with Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of India and Governor Shantikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India.
On Wednesday, the finance minister is scheduled to attend meetings of G-20 and interact with investors at a round table hosted by US India Business Council and CII.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU