TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web

The 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP26, started in the Scottish city of Glasgow yesterday. It would be no exaggeration to say that the fate of humanity depends on the outcome of this summit. With that in mind, we examine India's agenda going in and also delve into what New Delhi hopes to achieve in Glasgow and the challenges it will face.
***
The government has extended the tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for another three years, signalling an endorsement of the policies pursued by him. The central bank under Das flooded the system with liquidity while keeping interest rates low to shore up growth during the pandemic. What does the extension mean for the markets?
***
***
From looking things up on search engines to ordering food, reading news, and booking cabs, we use web services every day. But do you know the web as we know it is just a fraction of the actual web space. Yes, and that is why it is called the surface web. It is available for access to anyone and everyone with access to the internet. But there is a whole lot more to the web which is not accessible to everyone. People call it the dark web. Curious to know what the dark web is, who uses it, and why it is a maligned space?
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
