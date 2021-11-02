TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks

The finance ministry has issued a uniform staff accountability framework for of up to Rs 50 crore to protect employees taking bonafide business decisions. But is that enough to assuage the concerns of public-sector *** How does plan to reduce emissions and achieve the net-zero target? What are the alternative technologies being explored? Which are the other countries where the company has tried these technologies and to what level of success? In this exclusive interview with Jyoti Mukul, President and Managing Director Kamal Bali talks about these and more. *** Shares of Titan Company, Thangamayil Jewellery and Goldiam International have more than doubled since last Dhanteras as a strong bounceback in gold jewellery demand has brightened growth prospects of these companies. But will these companies replicate their returns this year as well? *** Apart from investors and speculators, there is also a third category of market participants.

Known as arbitrageurs, they trade in the markets and make use of the differential in prices of the same stock on different exchanges to make a quick buck. Well, as tough as it sounds, their trading is based on opportunities arising out of price deviations between asset classes. Today, we explore the meaning, trading style, and limitations faced by arbitrageurs. *** Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.