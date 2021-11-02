TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks

-
ALSO READ
Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: Will Jewellery stocks double by next Dhanteras?
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
TMS, Ep 26: Vax milestone, Q&A with Meesho CEO, RIL results, & open source
TMS, Ep 23: IT giants' attrition problem, DMRC's twin challenges, and ULIPs
TMS, Ep 29: Facebook papers, Sunil Vachani Q&A, Nykaa IPO, startup funding
-
The finance ministry has issued a uniform staff accountability framework for bad loans of up to Rs 50 crore to protect employees taking bonafide business decisions. But is that enough to assuage the concerns of public-sector bankers? *** How does Volvo India plan to reduce emissions and achieve the net-zero target? What are the alternative technologies being explored? Which are the other countries where the company has tried these technologies and to what level of success? In this exclusive interview with Jyoti Mukul, Volvo India President and Managing Director Kamal Bali talks about these and more. *** Shares of Titan Company, Thangamayil Jewellery and Goldiam International have more than doubled since last Dhanteras as a strong bounceback in gold jewellery demand has brightened growth prospects of these companies. But will these companies replicate their returns this year as well? *** Apart from investors and speculators, there is also a third category of market participants.
Known as arbitrageurs, they trade in the markets and make use of the differential in prices of the same stock on different exchanges to make a quick buck. Well, as tough as it sounds, their trading is based on opportunities arising out of price deviations between asset classes. Today, we explore the meaning, trading style, and limitations faced by arbitrageurs. *** Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU