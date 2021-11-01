FM Sitharaman urges power, coal ministries to fast-track capex plan

-
ALSO READ
Centre to revise coal stock norms to avert future crisis
FM asks ministries to front-load capex, ensure clearance of MSMEs' dues
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 387k tonnes of highest-ever coal in one day
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
-
Asserting that infrastructure projects are a priority for the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the progress of capital expenditure by the ministries of power and coal and asked them to ensure that project implementation is fast-tracked.
Besides, the Department of Atomic Energy was also part of the review meeting called to give a fillip to capital expenditure (capex) and infrastructure push.
The finance minister emphasised there must be close monitoring for infrastructure spending on-ground and ministries must continuously make concerted efforts, including enhanced coordination with all states, to ensure that project implementation is fast-tracked, an official statement said.
She directed officials in Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to work in close coordination with ministries /departments to ensure that project implementation via civil works is not hampered due to any lack of coordination amongst agencies (like contractors), or by delay in procurement of necessary equipment from international markets.
During the meeting, capex status of Q1 and Q2, front-loading of capex, estimated targets of capital spending by ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the upcoming quarters and expenditure incurred for implementation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects were discussed.
Estimation of funds to be raised by asset monetisation, projects undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) and convergence under the National Master Plan (Gati Shakti) were also deliberated upon.
The meeting was attended by the secretaries of economic affairs, power, coal and atomic energy, apart from other senior officials.
In the review with the Ministry of Power (MoP), Sitharaman observed that it must increase outreach to states to facilitate project implementation by obtaining necessary clearances in time.
In discussion with the Ministry of Coal, she said efforts must be made to ensure timely completion of projects.
In review with the Department of Atomic Energy, the finance minister stressed on the need to track civil works closely and take proactive steps regarding procurement of key international equipment in coordination with external affairs and economic affairs departments.
The Union Budget for 2021-22 has provided a capital outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore, an increase of 34.5 per cent over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21.
Monday's meeting was the second in series of review meetings by the finance minister on capex with various infrastructure ministries/ departments and in continuation of the previous round of meetings held in June 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU