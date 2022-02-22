TMS Ep113: Semiconductor, railways' budget, market, indigenous OS

-
Just over a month after it announced a Rs 76,000 crore incentive plan for semiconductor manufacturing, the government last Saturday claimed to have received five proposals for setting up of semiconductor fabrication and display fabrication units worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore in the country. Will India become a global semiconductor manufacturing hub in the next few years? While the government’s labour to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India is bearing some fruits, it is still toiling hard to bring the railways’ expenditure on track. We find out more. After the railways, let us move on to markets. The Russia-Ukraine standoff is keeping investors on their toes.
Yesterday, too, the frontline indices oscillated between gains and losses before closing in the red. With no domestic triggers in focus, investors have their eyes fixed on the geo-political developments in Eastern Europe. Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with R Venkataraman, chairman at IIFL Securities to know if the markets’ bottom is near? The phone or the computer on which you track the market fluctuations run on operating systems developed outside the country. But Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently said the government is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate an ecosystem for the industry to create an indigenous operating system as an alternative to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. Let us see what it is in this episode of the podcast.
