TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport

-
ALSO READ
Should recent events at Axis Mutual Fund worry India's retail investors?
TMS, Ep68 - Market crash, exports, EV batteries, Minimum Support Price
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
TMS Ep138: Oscars for OTT, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, IPO, ransomware
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Several fund managers have been under the Sebi radar for quite some time now over their alleged role in markets norms violations-- including the dubious practice of front-running. And the markets regulator is said to have expedited its probe after revelations at Axis Mutual Fund last week, where two fund managers were stripped of all the responsibilities over suspicion that they too were involved in front-running. So, is it just a stray incident? Or yet another tip of the looming iceberg? Will it dent the investors’ confidence? And what should the regulator do to check it? Experts believe that a few such incidents may not shake the investors’ confidence in the mutual fund industry. Let us move on to India’s booming export industry. For some time now, exports have been a bright spot for the Indian economy-- which has recently emerged from the shadow of pandemic. It breached the $400-billion export mark in FY22, way before the end of fiscal year. However, despite such an achievement, the government looks circumspect.
The commerce ministry has not projected any fresh exports target for FY23. Is it due to the uncertainty surrounding world trade? And how can India sustain its exports growth momentum? India’s plan to boost its wheat export may be derailed due to the ongoing heat wave. But the extreme weather bodes well for some. Stocks of power companies usually rise in tandem with the soaring mercury. The sector is grappling with low coal inventories. So will the situation get worse amid record high power demands? And how should investors bet on it? After the power sector stocks, let us see how the government is using technology to usher in transparency. It is now planning to roll out e-passports soon. What is it? And how different will it be from our regular passports? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU