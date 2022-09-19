TMS Ep262: Air India, Roger Federer's legacy, IT stocks, Yvon Chouinard

.

has unveiled a five-year transformation plan that is expected to triple its domestic market share and close the gap with IndiGo -- which currently accounts for a lion’s share of the passenger pie. The aim is to put the airline “on a path of sustained growth, profitability and market leadership”. So, can become the ‘Maharaja’ of Indian skies again?



After the ‘Maharaja’ of Indian skies, let us move on to the king of grass courts who claimed a record 8 Wimbledon titles. has decided to quit tennis after quite a successful career spanning over 24 years. From an angry kid who slammed his rackets on ground after losses to a tennis star who never lost his cool even during the nerve-wrecking matches with his arch rival Rafael Nadal, his tennis journey was phenomenal. Federer not just clinched 20 grand slams on the courts, but also a litany of brand endorsements. Here's a peek into the financial side of the tennis legend.



Let us move on to markets now. Increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve could throw the US economy into a recession continue to weigh heavy on the export-facing IT sector. As the US central bank continues to paddle on monetary tightening, will the underperformance of IT shares continue?



In the realm of business, it’s the profit which shapes most of the narratives. But, last week, something unusual happened in the US, which caught everyone’s attention. A billionaire announced to donate his company which he had founded about 50 years ago. And the reason? He wants to fight .

According to reports, an article in Forbes which added Yvon Chouinard to its list of the world’s richest people, made him think that he had failed to make the world a better place.