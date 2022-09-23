TMS Ep266: Ranbaxy promoters, telecommunication bill, gold, download speed

Former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh were sent to jail for six months by the Supreme Court -- which also ordered an audit of the Fortis-IIH deal. This is not the first time the brothers have been in the news for a wrong reason. This latest development is one more chapter in the long drawn-out story of their downfall. In today’s segment, we offer a peek into the journey of the Singh brothers.

The draft Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2022 -- which seeks to replace a 1940 law -- claims to set several things right in the pharma sector. It may also avert a Ranbaxy like scandal too. Meanwhile, another draft bill put out by the government this week seeks to address problems in the telecom sector. The draft Indian Telecommunications 2022 bill, which once framed into Act, may have far reaching effects on OTT communication services like WhatsApp, spectrum allocations and several other fields.

Meanwhile, prices have been spiraling southwards after it peaked in March this year, as global central banks joined hands to raise interest rates to tame inflationary pressures. With the US Federal Reserve lifting its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time, analysts believe that the yellow metal will continue to face pressure in the near-term as well.

Thanks to the internet, we will get the factory and services data of the UK and Euro zone within seconds of their release. But have you ever noticed the difference between download and upload speeds? A simple speed test will tell you that the upload speed is usually lower than the download. Let us find out why in this episode of the podcast.