TMS Ep301: G20 presidency, India's 5G tech, tech stocks, transfer of shares
What does the G20 presidency mean for India? How indigenous is India's 5G technology? Should you bet on new-age tech stocks after a mixed Q2? How to transfer shares? All answers here
Topics
G20 | 5G in India | Tech stocks
https://mybs.in/2b29AEM
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
What does the G-20 presidency mean for India?
Another lotus blooms
With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency
India can bring world together for better future, says PM Narendra Modi
In a few days from now, India will take over the presidency of G20. The country, which is being seen as a “bright spot in the dark horizon”, will hold the chair for one year starting December 1. In IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva’s words, as G20 lead, India will leave a mark on the world for years to come. But for India, the presidency is coming at a turbulent time. The ongoing war in Europe is posing a threat to the global economy -- which is already in dire straits. And visible signs of climate change are posing a threat to humanity. But this may also be an opportunity for India. Let us find out how
Experts claim that India’s informal economy has shrunk close to 20% from 50% a few years ago. Thanks to digitisation. It offers a host of lessons to the world, especially to the developing economies whose voice India wants to raise during the G20 presidency. Meanwhile, India is taking another big leap. It is rolling out 5G network after successful auctions. And the government recently claimed that this fifth generation technology is indigenous. Our next report offers an insight
Several tech companies across the globe have witnessed a steep sell-off, as global recession fears looms large. In domestic markets, shares of new-age tech companies like Nykaa, Paytm, and Zomato have fallen up to 68% from their listing prices. Since the companies continue to struggle with profitability, should investors keep these stocks on radar after the recent-sell off?
Staying with the theme of financial markets, most of us know how to purchase shares. But what if you want to transfer their ownership. This episode of the podcast tells how to do it and more.
