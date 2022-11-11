JUST IN
Business Standard

PM to inaugurate fertilizer plant, multiple projects in Telangana on Nov 12

Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore

Topics
Telangana | fertilizer plant | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana on Saturday, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects in the state.

Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi would also inaugurate 54.1 km of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.

Modi will address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport here on Saturday soon after his arrival, BJP sources said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about the participation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the official events to be attended by the Prime Minister.

Rao did not participate in the events attended by Modi during his visits to the state in recent times.

Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TRS government is spreading false information about the Centre that protocol has not been followed though a letter was sent inviting the CM as per the procedure that was followed in other states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:06 IST

