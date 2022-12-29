TMS Ep335: 2022 M&A, state tax, stock markets, Arctic blast & bomb cyclones

A host of high-value deals -- including the ones sealed by Adani Group and HDFC Bank -- were the highlights of 2022. It was the year when India Inc. clinched its highest ever mergers and acquisitions, beating the previous record set in 2021 by a considerable margin. So what were the factors that led to this year’s stellar numbers? And, how will 2023 play out?

Several Indian states are now rolling out the red carpet to India Inc. for investment. Some of them, like Punjab and West Bengal, need it more than the others. An RBI report recently highlighted the grim fiscal condition of ten states. And of them, five seem to be in dire condition. So what ails these states? And what can be done to revive their economy? Is giving them power to levy income an answer? Business Standard spoke to academicians and economists to find the answer

Moving on, equity markets were hit by bouts of volatility in 2022 as geopolitical tensions and drying liquidity dented sentiments. Find out the key factors that will shape the markets in the year ahead

Weather outside the eight-block long Wall Street is also grim as the New York governor has issued another set of warning over extreme cold. The US and Canada are weathering a powerful arctic storm. Scores of people have died, thousands of flights have been cancelled and travel bans have been imposed in some parts. News reports are now citing terms like arctic blast and bomb cyclones. We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast.