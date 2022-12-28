JUST IN
Business Standard

K'taka to ask Centre to restore home for thousands of displaced families

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it would appeal to the Central government for its approval to rehabilitate thousands of families displaced by a power project in Shivamogga district

Topics
Karnataka | central government

Press Trust of India  |  Belagavi (K'taka) 

Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it would appeal to the Central government for its approval to rehabilitate thousands of families displaced by a power project in Shivamogga district.

"The government is seized of the matter and is in touch with the Central government to resolve the issue," said State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy in the Assembly.

The Minister was replying to BJP MLA from Sagar in Shivamogga, Hartal Halappa.

Halappa pointed out that over 7,000 farmers and their families were displaced from 9,000 acres of forest-land by the Sharavathi power project in the early 1960s. These people have been deprived of their land-rights and waiting for a solution.

He said the State government cancelled its order of diversion of the forest land following a High Court order.

"I appeal to the State government to move the Supreme Court and seek Centre's intervention in the issue, Halappa said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backed Halappa over the issue.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had twice met the Union Minister for Environment and Forest Bhupendra Yadav in this regard, Madhuswamy said. He further said the State government would renew the demand for rehabilitation.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:41 IST

