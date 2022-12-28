Gehlot approves Rs 31.50 cr to set up open gyms, fitness centres in state

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 31.50 crore to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres and open gyms.
Gyms and fitness centres with modern facilities will be opened at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Barkatullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Jodhpur and all divisional headquarters, according to the proposal.
Open gyms will be established at all district headquarters.
In his budget for the 2022-23 financial year, the chief minister had announced the opening of state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms at district headquarters, a release said.
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:33 IST
