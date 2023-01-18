TMS Ep349: India Inc yearly outlook, UPI, power stocks, trans-shipment hub

India Inc’s yearly outlook is the most cautious in a decade. That is the finding of PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey. It comes at a time when India is being seen as a bright spot in a global economy that is beset by recession fears. So, what are the domestic and global factors driving India Inc’s outlook?

Indian economy, meanwhile, is still resilient. Fast adoption of digital payments is one of the reasons. And has the main role to play in mainstreaming the digital payments. The NPCI is now extending the service to NRIs in ten countries -- who can use their international numbers to send money back home. So how will it change the life of NRIs? And how will it impact the existing remittance focused players?

Meanwhile, as the cold wave took north India into its grip, the demand for power crossed 200-gigawatt last week. This was close to peak demand of 216 GW, recorded in summer months last year. After power stocks delivered up to triple-digit returns in calendar year 2022, analysts forecast a robust year ahead for the sector.

After the markets, let us shift our focus to the global supply chain which saw big disruption during the pandemic. India too was hit. But the government is working to stave off any such future crisis. The work on the country’s first mega container trans-shipment port-- which is coming up at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar Island -- is expected to begin soon. Expression of interest is likely to be floated in a few days from now. Once operational, this terminal will host large international container ships. Find out what is a trans-shipment port. And also, why this new terminal is crucial for India?