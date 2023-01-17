NHRC notice to Maha govt over plight of women engaged in sugarcane cutting

JUST IN
The NHRC has issued a notice to the Maharahshtra government over reported plight of women labourers engaged in sugarcane cutting for many factories in Ahmed Nagar district, officials said on Tuesday

Topics
NHRC | Maharashtra | Human Rights

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sugarcane

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Maharahshtra government over reported plight of women labourers engaged in sugarcane cutting for many factories in Ahmed Nagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten per cent of them are pregnant but unaware of their lawful rights, and the benefits ensured under various government schemes, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the plight of women labourers engaged in cutting the sugarcane for several sugar factories at Srigonda Tehsil, it said.

They are not granted any maternity leaves and child care facilities and no healthy diet is provided to them by the departments concerned, it said, quoting the report.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the helpless poor women labourers, the statement said.

It is the prime duty of the state to safeguard the lawful rights of the vulnerable sections of the society, including poor labourers and women workers who are giving birth during work without any special care, though guaranteed under the law, it said.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on January 11, the Taluka Medical Officer of the Srigonda has stated that they have a record of about 35 women labourers, who delivered babies in the current crop season,it said.

He has given data pertaining to seven primary health centres (PHCs) falling under Srigonda Tehsil and has also stated that it is necessary for the management of the factories and horticulturists to create awareness among these women labourers about their entitlement to a healthy diet, few days' leave and necessary health and medical facilities during the period of pregnancy and after the delivery, the statement said.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:37 IST

