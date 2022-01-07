TMS Ep81: Jet Airways, Elizabeth Holmes, Q3 results, Consolidated Fund

The acting CEO and accountable manager of quit this week, dealing another blow to the company which has seen at least two resignations at the top level in the last few days. The date to seek all regulatory permissions for restarting the defunct airline has also been extended twice. So, why is the re-launch of looking turbulent? After the Jet Airways, let us see why a startup scandal has stirred turbulence among global investors. Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of healthcare company Theranos, has been found guilty of defrauding investors. Impressed by her persuasive skills, some had even compared 31-year-old Holmes with Steve Jobs. Her rise was dazzling and meteoric. And so was her fall.

And wait, she has an Indian connection too. Her reported former boyfriend and the company’s COO, Ramesh Balwani, also faces trial in the case. The Homes-saga also hold lessons for startup investors back home. The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes may hold several lessons for Indian investors too. Meanwhile, back home, fund rotation has begun on Dalal Street as India Inc gears up for Q3 earnings season. With over 40 companies set to announce their report cards next week, we caught up with Devangshu Datta, an independent market analyst, and Sandip Sabharwal, founder of asksandipsabharwal.com, to understand how the results season may pan out this time? Equity market finally acknowledged that Omicron may unsettle economic activities, as the stock indices plunged over 600 points yesterday. Effects of pandemic will also reflect on the upcoming Union budget, which the Centre will table on February 1. In the next episode, we explain the Consolidated Fund of India, a key component of the Union budget in this episode of the podcast.