Coast Guard DG VS Pathania calls on Rajnath, discusses maritime security

Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.

Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard.

