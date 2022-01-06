Coast Guard DG VS Pathania calls on Rajnath, discusses maritime security

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to commission Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Vigraha
China protests passage of US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
Indian Coast Guard now one of world's prime maritime forces: Rajnath
India has great opportunity to become 'shipbuilding hub': Rajnath Singh
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
-
Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.
Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU