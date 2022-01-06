JUST IN
Coast Guard DG VS Pathania calls on Rajnath, discusses maritime security

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.

ANI 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.

Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard.

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 10:13 IST

