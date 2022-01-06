NIA special court convicts 2 ISIS operatives for trying radicalise youths

A special NIA court in Mumbai convicted two operatives, Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, for trying to radicalise Muslim youths to join the Islamic State (IS).

The accused instigated Muslim youths to travel abroad to become members of IS/ISIL/ in order to wage war against allied nations of India.

In 2015, a case in this respect was lodged with Mumbai's Kalachowki Police Station. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was looking into the matter. Later on the case was handed over to the NIA., which re-registered the case.

After completing the investigation, the NIA had filed a charge sheet in July 2016.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed had instigated, intimidated and influenced vulnerable Muslim youths from the Malwani area, Malad (W), Mumbai to join the terror outfit.

"Both the accused also compelled the youths to become fidayeen fighters for the cause of Islam, and were instrumental in sending them for 'hijarat' for joining ISIS," said an NIA official.

The NIA collected a lot of evidence against them and recorded the testimonies of the witnesses, which was against the accused. The agency collected documentary and digital evidence against the accused to prove their case before the court.

During the trial the accused had pleaded not guilty. The NIA argued on the matter on the basis of the evidence collected by them. With the help of their evidence, the NIA was able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt before the court.

After going through all the evidence and the contentions of both the sides, the NIA court on January 5 convicted both the accused. The court said that NIA was able to bring home the guilt of the accused.

The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on Friday.

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)