TMS Ep82: Indian economy, Fairwork ratings, markets, Contingency Fund

-
ALSO READ
Services PMI moderates to three month low in December amid Omicron fears
Services PMI jumps to 18-mth high in Aug as vax access, footfall improve
TMS Ep54: GDP, Parag Agrawal, IT stocks, primary and secondary market
Services PMI rises to over a decade high of 58.4 in October
Manufacturing activity grows in September on strengthening demand: PMI
-
With the worst most likely behind it, the bruised Indian economy looked poised to regain some of its vitality. While some sectors were still nursing the pandemic wounds, others were able to scrape through. On Friday, the government projected growth in real GDP during 2021-22 at 9.2%, compared to a contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21. Gig economy made itself known during the pandemic. And it also brought the spotlight on the working conditions of those who work on contract. Last month, the European Union brought a proposal to give all the rights being enjoyed by permanent workers to these gig workers. Back in India, the recent Fairwork ratings highlighted how well or poorly these workers of unorganised sectors were being treated by companies. After the gig economy, let us see what is happening on Dalal Street. Equity markets are beginning to turn volatile as profit-making at higher levels is capping the upsides.
Last week, the Sensex and Nifty added over 1% each, supported by healthy buying in banking counters. Our next report delves into the market trajectory for this week, key events that will guide the sentiment, and trading strategies for investors. For markets and investors, contingency is a potentially negative event which may occur in future, like recession or pandemic. And they prepare for it in advance, just like most of us. We maintain an emergency fund to deal with a job loss or any medical emergency. The governments also do it. Our Constitution has a provision for a contingency fund. The corpus of this fund is always kept intact. Let's look at how it works and more in these episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU