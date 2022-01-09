PM Narendra Modi greets Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

-
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments."
On January 9, the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is observed to strengthen the engagement of the Indian community overseas with the India government and reconnect them with their roots. It is celebrated to mark the contribution of the Indians living abroad in the development of the land of their ancestors.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will address a virtual youth Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas conference on 'the role of Indian diaspora' with regard to innovation and new technologies.
January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since, in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, had returned to India from South Africa, on this day, and led the country's Freedom Struggle which changed the lives of Indians forever.
Started in 2003, these conventions provide a platform to the Indian community overseas to engage with the government and the people from the land of their ancestors, for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.
