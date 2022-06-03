TMSEp186: Auto sector, startup CEO salary, markets, Dutch chip-maker

-
Automobile industry is trying hard to keep pace with the growing ambition of the Indian middle class-- which is on a shopping spree after over two years of pandemic-led uncertainty. According to reports, some leading companies are planning to spend ₹30,000 crore on capex to boost production in FY23. Clearly they got the cue from the recent uptick in sales. In the passenger vehicle segment, utility vehicle sales have overtaken those of cars for the first time. But the two-wheeler segment is still struggling to make a comeback – somewhat reflecting the rural distress. Our next report offers insight into this industry and the challenges it faces Pandemic had elbowed the automobile sector on a slow lane. But the last two years have seen hundreds of startups hitting the roads. And most of them are still on a fast lane, in between shedding some loads to stay leaner. And some of them are also going public to raise funds.
But just before hitting the primary markets, the salaries of their CEOs are seeing curious jumps. Let us find out why Global headwinds and a soaring inflation are pushing the startups against the wall. Retail inflation is highest in the last eight years while the wholesale inflation has hit the three-decade high mark. On its part, the Reserve Bank of India is trying to bring it down. Governor Shaktikanta Das has signaled a rate hike next month. Markets too expect the central bank to continue on its rate hike path till the inflation beast is tamed. So, what all is priced in and what is not? Our next report takes a look at this After the markets, let us move on to the sophisticated world of chip manufacturing. The world looks towards a clutch of companies -- including Intel and Samsung Electronics -- for semiconductors which go into smartphones, computers, cars etc. And these companies turn to a Dutch firm for supply of ultra-advanced machines to make these chips. But chances are you may never have heard of it. Let us introduce you to this company whose machines use light beams to make narrow circuits on chips – which are now the backbone of the world economy.
