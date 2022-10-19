JUST IN
Global Hunger Index erroneous measure of hunger: Health Ministry sources
Odisha may face another cyclone this weekend: India Meteorological Dept
Internet Freedom in India improves after 4 years of decline: Freedom House
TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation
Punjab CM, Union minister inaugurate largest Bio energy project in Sangrur
Latest LIVE: Congress to elect first non-Gandhi prez in 24 years today
Top headline: Government reviews Covid situation, India-UK FTA, and more
Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian; 2 suspects arrested
Planning a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation

Is the worst of inflation behind us? How Meesho cashed in on the festival season? Should you buy stocks of jewellery retailers this Dhanteras? What is market capitulation? Answers here

Topics
India inflation | jewellery | RBI

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

ALSO READ

How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?

Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy

Simple-to-use tech platform helps Meesho penetrate India's hinterlands

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us

How does MPC function and what is its mandate?

    • The RBI’s state of economy report says that the inflation might have hit the peak and it could start to lose steam from here. But the same report cautions that the fight against inflation will be “dogged and prolonged”. The opinion on the future course of rate action has also put the experts in warring camps. Some believe that the RBI should breathe easy, while others are advising against it. So, amid the divided house, we try to find if the worst of inflation is behind us?

    But once in a festive mood, people hardly care about prices. Most wait for festival season to loosen the purse strings. And no one knows it better than the corporate world. Online sellers start offering heavy discounts and make the most of this season. One of them, E-commerce unicorn Meesho, clocked a 68% jump in sales during a five-day festive season sale. Business Standard’s Surjaeet Das Gupta caught up with Utkrishta Kumar, Meesho’s business CXO, to know more about the record sales and also about the company’s future plans.

    The Jewellery sector too is gearing up for Dhanteras and Diwali. It is expecting to benefit from pent-up demand as festive fervor kicks in. So, is it time to add stocks of jewellery retailers to your portfolio?

    A recent survey by Bank of America Corp. suggested market capitulation before a rally in stocks by the first half of next year. But what is market capitulation? Listen to our next podcast to know.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU