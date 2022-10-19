TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation

The RBI’s state of economy report says that the inflation might have hit the peak and it could start to lose steam from here. But the same report cautions that the fight against inflation will be “dogged and prolonged”. The opinion on the future course of rate action has also put the experts in warring camps. Some believe that the should breathe easy, while others are advising against it. So, amid the divided house, we try to find if the worst of inflation is behind us?

But once in a festive mood, people hardly care about prices. Most wait for festival season to loosen the purse strings. And no one knows it better than the corporate world. Online sellers start offering heavy discounts and make the most of this season. One of them, E-commerce unicorn Meesho, clocked a 68% jump in sales during a five-day festive season sale. Business Standard’s Surjaeet Das Gupta caught up with Utkrishta Kumar, Meesho’s business CXO, to know more about the record sales and also about the company’s future plans.

The sector too is gearing up for Dhanteras and Diwali. It is expecting to benefit from pent-up demand as festive fervor kicks in. So, is it time to add stocks of retailers to your portfolio?

A recent survey by Bank of America Corp. suggested market capitulation before a rally in stocks by the first half of next year. But what is market capitulation? Listen to our next podcast to know.