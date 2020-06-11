'Turn Covid crisis into an opportunity': PM speech 10 key highlights

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, he reached out to a major business chamber for the second time in less than 10 days.

PM today said our economy is facing unprecedented challenge but is determined to convert them into an opportunity. "Mann ke haare haar, mann ke jeete jeet" — meaning, it is our will power and grit that decide how we deal with crises.