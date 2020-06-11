'Turn Covid crisis into an opportunity': PM speech 10 key highlights

-
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, he reached out to a major business chamber for the second time in less than 10 days.
People, planet and profit — This is a very crucial theme. Many think these cannot co-exist. But it is not so. They can and should work hand in hand. To explain it he used the example of LED blubs. He said LED has led to a saving of Rs 19,000 crore per year in electricity bills. This has been a relief on the pockets of people. It is good for environment. And, of course, with mainstreaming of LED bulbs, manufacturers' profits have also increased.
For key highlights from PM's speech, listen to the podcast
