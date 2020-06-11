JUST IN
Coronavirus updates: India reports 9,996 new cases; key highlights

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

India's death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 after it registered the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases till Thursday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.

Speaking of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 12:38 IST

