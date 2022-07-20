What challenges await Ashish Chauhan as he takes over at NSE?

-
ALSO READ
Sebi clears appointment of BSE's Ashish Kumar Chauhan as NSE chief
BSE starts search for new MD & CEO as Ashish Chauhan's term ends
A BJP 'vistarak': Satyam Singh Chauhan, vital link between party and voters
IND vs SL 1st T20I: Playing 11, head to head & players to watch out for
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
-
.
.
Going by his previous tenures, experts say Ashish Chauhan is a visionary when it comes to taking decisions and has a wealth of experience to lead NSE to the next level. His technological prowess, coupled with his collaborative style of working with the stakeholders could come in handy at the bourse which is in need of a makeover
.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU