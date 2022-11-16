Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maharashtra, heads for Akola district

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra takes break in Maharashtra; to move to Washim on Nov 14
Cholera outbreak in Maha's Amravati claims 5 lives, total 181 cases
NIA takes custody of all seven accused in Amravati chemist's murder
NIA takes over probe into Amravati chemist's murder, collects document
NIA team visits Amravati in Maharashtra to probe killing of chemist
-
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued on the 10th day of its Maharashtra leg on Wednesday in Washim district.
The foot march, which began at 6 am from Jambhrun Phata, will proceed to Medshi village in the evening and will take a night halt at Patur in Akola district.
The yatra started on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and entered its 70th day on Wednesday.
Gandhi on Tuesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps attacking the Constitution everyday as it does not want to accept that Dalits, tribals and the poor should get rights.
He had also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the 2016 note-ban exercise and dubbed them as two weapons to kill small and medium businessmen, shopkeepers and farmers.
Gandhi had also hit out at Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and alleged he was "working" for the British and took pension from them.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered Maharashtra on November 7 from Telangana. It has so far covered Nanded, Hingoli and Washim districts in the western state.
The foot march will further cover Akola and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.
The NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, allies of the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have participated in the yatra in Maharashtra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU