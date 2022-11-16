JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit today

More than 575 exhibitors and startups from 16 states are participating in the summit

Topics
Narendra Modi | Modi govt | Bengaluru

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) on Wednesday.

Pegged as Asia's prime technological event, the three-day event is being held at the Bengaluru Palace grounds.

The summit will witness not less than 9 MoUs and the launch of over 20 products. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will mark the occasion by releasing a plaque.

More than 575 exhibitors and startups from 16 states are participating in the summit.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the presence of global leaders viz. H.E Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (virtual).

H.E.Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, UAE; H.E. Tim Watts, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; H.E Petri Honkonen,A Minister of Science and Culture, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl USA will also be present.

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, Inmobi, India's first unicorn is also expected to participate.

Over 350 experts of international repute will throw light on recent technological developments in the conference themed "Tech4NextGen". About 5000 entrepreneurs are expected to visit the summit.

The event organised by the department of IT/BT in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) comprises about 75 sessions classified under IOT/Deeptech, biotech, startup, GIA-1 and GIA- 2.

The deliberations in sessions will focus upon domains like artificial intelligence, big data, semiconductor, machine learning, 5G, robotics, fintech, gene editing, medi tech, space tech, bio fuels sustainability and e-mobility.

Sessions under GIA will witness participation of more than 15 countries including Japan, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, The USA, Lithuania, Canada.

These countries will draw attention towards their technological expertise. Besides, they would also express their areas of interest to collaborate with Indian industry.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 10:01 IST

