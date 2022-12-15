Will rising fertiliser prices hamper India's inflation battle?
Retail inflation in India has finally come under the comfort zone of the RBI. But the relief may be short-lived, as high global fertilizer prices can affect India's food inflation in the long run
Topics
Fertilizers | food inflation | retail inflation
Retail inflation in India has finally come under the comfort zone of RBI. But the central bank’s relief may be short lived, as global fertilizer prices continue to remain high. So will it affect India’s food inflation in the long run? Tushar Verma answers in this podcast.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:38 IST
