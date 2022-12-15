JUST IN
Business Standard

Will rising fertiliser prices hamper India's inflation battle?

Retail inflation in India has finally come under the comfort zone of the RBI. But the relief may be short-lived, as high global fertilizer prices can affect India's food inflation in the long run

Topics
Fertilizers | food inflation | retail inflation

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

inflation

    • Retail inflation in India has finally come under the comfort zone of RBI. But the central bank’s relief may be short lived, as global fertilizer prices continue to remain high. So will it affect India’s food inflation in the long run? Tushar Verma answers in this podcast.

    First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:38 IST
