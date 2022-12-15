Indian Railways wins 9 awards for its efforts towards energy conservation

-
-
Indian Railways has won nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022, with the South Central Railways bagging the first and second prize in railway stations category.
These awards were given for the best energy management practices and presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power on Wednesday.
The first prize was awarded for Kacheguda station (Telangana) and the second to Guntakal railway station (Andhra Pradesh) for energy conservation measures in railway stations category, a statement from the Ministry said on Thursday.
Certificate of merit was awarded to the Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR) and Tenali Railway station (SCR) under this category.
Under the buildings category, Ajmer Workshop of North Western Railway was awarded the first prize. Certificate of merit was awarded to railway hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR) and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR).
"Railways have been consistently implementing various energy conservation measures like energy efficient LED lighting and other measures over the years," the statement said.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:47 IST
