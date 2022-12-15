JUST IN
Rajya Sabha to discuss serious effects of global warming on Thursday

Rajya Sabha will hold a short discussion on climate change and global warming initiated by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Climate Change | Global Warming

Govt to seek action against Oppn members over 'misbehaviour' in RS: Report
Representative Image

Amid the face-off with the central government on the issue of Chinese transgressions, the Rajya Sabha will hold a Short Duration Discussion on Thursday on climate change and global warming initiated by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.

"The discussion on the serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it," said the RS bulletin.

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like the ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chaddha has moved a suspension notice on the alleged "interference in judicial appointments".

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:33 IST

