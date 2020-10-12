Cash vouchers, Rs 10k festival advance: Key announcements by FM Sitharaman

-
LTC cash voucher scheme for central government employees and a special festival advance scheme are among a set of measures announced today by the Finance Minister to stimulate economic demand.
Every four years, central government employees get LTC to any destination to their choice plus one to their hometown. Since travel is difficult to undertake during the pandemic, the government will pay the entitled fare as cash vouchers which have to be spent by March 31, 2021.
