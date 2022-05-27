Do Thomas Malthus's words still hold water?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep156: Non-compete clause, AYUSH, markets, Russia's foreign default
TMS Ep118: Portfolio rejig, India's defence deals, markets, SWIFT
TMS Ep150: Inflation, green hydrogen, new-age tech stocks, on-device wallet
TMS Ep117: Ukraine crisis, commodity price, Sanjiv Bajaj, Vande Bharat
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
-
The Russia-Ukraine war has sent commodity prices soaring across the world. While some countries are halting exports to bring down the inflation, others are mulling rethinking their agricultural strategies.
India put a ban on wheat export to contain domestic prices, just a few days after Indonesia placed a similar ban on palm oil, only to relax it later. Some even call it “de-globalisation”, as food protectionism has been rising across the world. And it may further fuel global inflation.
So, is the world’s food production keeping pace with the rising population?
Let us begin with a 1798 essay by Englishman Thomas Malthus. Malthus had said that population growth would outpace food production to cause shortages and famine.
Though not the first grim theory on population, “Malthusian catastrophe” was widely debated, and criticised too. Two years later, in 1801, the UK government went on to conduct the first census.
Malthus was proven wrong. But the theory again found resonance during the 1960s when newly independent countries wanted to be self-sufficient in food.
Their reason was not as much population sustenance but freedom from the shackles of dependence. India’s green revolution was a step in that direction.
But times changed. Decades of peace and globalisation prompted most countries to liberalise trade rules for food commodities.
For instance, the rice trade increased 22 per cent between 2014 and 2022. Trade in wheat is expected to increase between 2017-18 and 2021-22 (July-June period), without any change in production over these years.
As the old world order is challenged, countries again fear running out of food grains. Europe is being criticised for its farm-to-fork strategy promoting sustainable farming.
A Business Standard analysis found food insecurity -- the number of people with insufficient access to food-- is a problem that was piling up for years when the Russia-Ukraine crisis accentuated it.
Data from Food and Agriculture Organisation’s ‘The state of food security and nutrition in the world’ report shows that worldwide, the number of moderately or severely food insecure people rose to 30.6 per cent in 2020, compared to 22.6 per cent in 2014.
In Africa, food insecurity prevalence increased from 47.3 per cent to 59.6 per cent during this period, as the continent’s nations focused on export crops instead of staples.
Meanwhile, production has not been keeping pace with consumption. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture report shows that global consumption of corn, wheat, and rice will outstrip production in the coming year.
While this would not translate into shortages immediately, a sustained period of production and consumption gap may cause problems.
Malthus’ claim appears correct to some, but what he did not perceive was human capacity for innovation. Within a few decades of his moorings, mechanisation improved farm productivity. Will technology come to the rescue again?
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU