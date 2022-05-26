Economists see limited impact of oil prices on India's GDP growth in Q4

Ahead of January-March FY22 GDP print next week, projections by economists range widely, from 2.7 percent to 5.5 percent . Most however agree that the was on a steady footing, with the impact of the omicron wave rather contained, and that the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was very limited then as retail fuel prices were raised only the recent round of state elections. They also admit that predicting full year FY22 is difficult because there are likely to be revisions to FY21 and Q1, Q2 and Q3 FY22 GDP numbers. India’s GDP could grow by around 2.7 percent for January-March quarter, as per State Bank of India’s Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh. Ghosh expects FY22 to be around 8.5 percent, but warns that Q4 numbers could shift considerably based on revisions of previous quarters. “Q4 FY22 GDP numbers are due for release on 31 May and it is difficult to comprehend the numbers as a spate of customary quarterly revisions in FY22 could make it a forecaster’s nightmare. We are projecting for FY22 at 8.5 percent and Q4 FY22 at 2.7 percent,” Ghosh said in his latest analyst report on Thursday. Ghosh said that Q4 projection is clouded by significant uncertainties as even an 1 percent downward revision in Q1 FY22 GDP estimates, all other things remaining unchanged, could push Q4 GDP growth to 3.8 percent. “We believe that downward adjustments in Q1, Q2, Q3 numbers could have a soothing impact on Q4 GDP numbers. Every Rs 10,000 crore revision adds / subtracts 7 basis points from GDP growth,” Ghosh said. Ghosh said that early trends of Q4FY22 results from corporates in the listed space, reported better growth numbers across parameters as compared to the same period in FY21 albeit contraction in operating margins took place due to higher input cost owing to inflationary pressures. Rahul Bajoria, India Economist with Barclays, also expects revisions to previous quarters’ GDP print. “The January-March quarter is going to be a high watermark as far as profitability is concerned. From April-June onwards, you are going to see margin compression make a bigger play due to inflation,” he said. Bajoria sees Q4 GDP growth at 3.7 percent and FY22 at 8.8 percent.

Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis, however, was optimistic and said there was a pent-up demand in the service sector, which did well in spite of Omicron fears. Sabnavis has projected Q4 growth at 5.5 percent and FY22 at 9.2 percent.

“We are looking at no change in GDP of previous three quarters. We have seen a rapid improvement in the services sector. The omicron wave did not affect services as much and we saw a major boom, especially in March,” Sabnavis said.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA ltd, projects that Q4 GDP will be 3.5 percent and GVA will be 2.7 percent

“This is on account of the impact of higher commodity prices on margins, decline in wheat yields and the hiccups in the recovery of the contact-intensive services attributable to the third wave of Covid-19 in India,” she said, disagreeing with assessments by other economists quoted above.

Nayar said she was apprehensive that both agriculture and industry will post a sub-1 percent GVA growth in Q4, whereas services growth will print at around 5.4 percent

“Fuel prices increase due to the war did not get passed on till very late in Q4 as prices were increased only after the elections. The latter part of March would have been impacted to some extent. Service sector growth would be more pronounced from April onwards. There could be some weakness in agriculture and manufacturing may also be nothing to write home about in Q4, said DK Joshi, Chief Economist with Crisil.

Joshi projects FY22 GDP growth at 8.5-8.9 percent and Q4 at 4.5 percent.

