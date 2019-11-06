How recent snooping incident may affect the launch of WhatsApp Pay

Those waiting for a rollout of in India might have to wait longer, as the government is planning a comprehensive safety audit of the payment platform. The messaging app has been testing its payments service in the country since last year with about a million users.

According to top officials in the finance and IT ministries, a sensitive payments system like the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, should not be on a platform whose security is possibly compromised. officials who deal with also fear that financial data of Indian users may not be safe on The proposed audit is likely to be conducted jointly by the IT ministry and the

Systems for digital payment services need to be fool-proof, and the latest breach might not speak well of WhatsApp’s security.

Listen to the podcast to know about the attack