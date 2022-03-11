Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi

-
ALSO READ
We see inflation averaging 5.4% in FY23: Crisil Chief Economist D K Joshi
Centre may not go for 60% borrowing in the first half of FY23
FY22 GDP estimate on expected lines, but there can be a downward bias
Will India's real GDP growth in FY23 be mellower than projected?
RBI monetary policy: Report pegs FY23's economic growth at 7.8%
-
Q1: I would start by asking about your GDP projection for FY23. Your projection is 7.8%, which is slightly lower than what the government projected through the Economic Survey which is 8.5%, and at par with what the RBI projected which is 7.8%.
So, what is the rationale behind this growth projection of yours? Ans: >India’s growth projection of 7.8% was retained because Omicron wave proved to be mild, despite the geopolitical tensions >Positivity has returned to the contact-based services >Russia-Ukraine crisis has led to significant uncertainties >Crude oil price will be in the range of $85-90 a barrel in FY23 Q2: Now, the RBI’s projection for CPI inflation, for the next fiscal is 4.5%. But that again was before the recent geopolitical flare-up. Do you think that projection holds anymore? And what is your projection, given the current situation. Ans: >RBI’s forecast of 4.5% inflation was made before the Russia-Ukraine crisis >RBI should recalculate inflation forecast based on the changes in crude oil, commodities and geopolitical situations >Raised inflation outlook to 5.4% for fiscal 2022-23 >In a comfortable position with food grains >Rising prices of imported edible oil will put pressure on inflation >Burden of global crude oil price rise will be shared between households, the government and oil marketing companies Q3: To what extent do you think current commodity prices in this situation will impact government’s Budget targets? Ans: >With inflation going up, nominal GDP is going to be higher than what it was assumed earlier >Nominal GDP doing well is good for tax collection >It will be a challenge to shrink the subsidy bill by the proposed 26% >Govt has two options: Cut the capex or raise the fiscal deficit from its current level >Govt may not raise the fiscal deficit, so the expenditure will get reshuffled again Q4: If you could also touch upon the rupee situation – how will that impact our trade, import export. Ans: >Don’t expect too much depreciation of rupee >Rupee’s going to be around 76.5 for 1 USD, by March 2022-end >Forecasting a mild depreciation next year, with Rupee around 77.5 for 1 USD >Rupee’s going to be volatile between 76.5 and 77.5 Q5: Do you think capex could be hit and the government would have to spend more on subsidies and other welfare measures? Ans: >If pressure continues, capex is bound to be hit >Budget’s cushion, based on conservative estimates, is gone now
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU