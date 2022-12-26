JUST IN
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?

As the year comes to a close, the country has emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise dark global economic horizon. But, does that mean that all was well on the economic front in 2022? Let's find out

Topics
Indian Economy | GDP growth | Economy of India

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

When 2022 began, it looked as if India had successfully navigated the immediate challenges posed by Covid-19. But, its economy, which had appeared poised to start the healing process, was hit by another shock -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It resulted in soaring commodity prices. However, India weathered that storm too. And as the year comes to a close, the country has emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise dark horizon. But, does that mean that all was well on the economic front in 2022? Were there any challenges that emerged that are yet to be resolved? And, how is the economy likely to perform in 2023? This podcast brings you the answers.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:29 IST
