What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?
As the year comes to a close, the country has emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise dark global economic horizon. But, does that mean that all was well on the economic front in 2022? Let's find out
Topics
Indian Economy | GDP growth | Economy of India
https://mybs.in/2b32OW3
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists
Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2
India will not miss estimated 11.1% FY23 nominal GDP growth: Bibek Debroy
State of the economy: What do Q1 GDP estimates suggest?
When 2022 began, it looked as if India had successfully navigated the immediate challenges posed by Covid-19. But, its economy, which had appeared poised to start the healing process, was hit by another shock -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It resulted in soaring commodity prices. However, India weathered that storm too. And as the year comes to a close, the country has emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise dark horizon. But, does that mean that all was well on the economic front in 2022? Were there any challenges that emerged that are yet to be resolved? And, how is the economy likely to perform in 2023? This podcast brings you the answers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU