Prime Minister today addressed a conclave on the new Policy. In his inaugural address on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher under National Policy', Modi said that the new will be the foundation of a new India.

10 Key things PM Modi said about the New Education Policy:



1. He said it has taken four long years and hundreds of thousands of suggestions before developing the NEP. All the changes that people had yearned for in the education policy for several years have been rolled into the NEP.



2. Regarding concerns about the implementation of the policy, Modi said "It is for all of us to make sure it is implemented well. So far as political will is concerned, I am fully with you. I am fully committed to the cause of education reforms."



3. "For the past several years, there had been no significant change in our education policy. As a result, creativity and imagination were suppressed and a herd mentality took root," Modi asserted. On why the reform was necessary, he said that it was needed to build innovative and critical thinking among the youth. For this, philosophy and purpose of education needed an update.



4. A new global standard is being set up. In sync with that it was imperative that India updated itself. The shift from 10+2 structure to 5+3+3+4 is a step in that direction, the PM explained.



