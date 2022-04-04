What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?

-
The University Grants Commission has now decided to hold a mandatory Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admission to 45 of the 54 centrally funded universities from the upcoming academic year.
This means that Class XII board results will be superseded for determining university admission in favour of an all-India exam.
The test will be conducted in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
To begin with, CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session.
The application window for the 2022-23 academic session will start from 2nd of April.
To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC has invited all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to adopt and use CUET scores from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UnderGraduate programmes.
The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII, according to the NTA. Students having studied the Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in the test, it added.
If any university permits students of previous years of Class XII to take admission in the current year, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.
The questions in the test will be based on the NCERT syllabus which is largely followed in CBSE schools, while 90% of students study in State Boards.
Experts believe that it may promote a CUET-centric coaching culture causing students to focus on the entrance rather than Class 12th exams, although UGC Chairman has assured otherwise.
The UGC also said that a large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG).
