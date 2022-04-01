Prime Minister Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today

Prime Minister will address the students and their parents on Friday in the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event.

In the annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

Amid the anticipation ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that he is "looking forward to the programme".

"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi also shared snippets of a series of videos on his YouTube channel from his previous interaction during Pariksha Pe Charcha. These videos cover a wide gamut of issues pertaining to student life especially related to exams.

The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Dharmendra Pradhan had said.

Terming Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement, the Minister outlined the importance of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. Underlining the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century, he said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students.

He informed that select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of the state Governors.

He also expressed confidence that state governments across the country will also encourage the participation of students, teachers and parents.

The Minister mentioned that PPC will be streamed, not only across India but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora. He also called for support from the media in making this program a mass movement and ensuring stress-free exams for the students.

