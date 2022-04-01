Prime Minister Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today

-
ALSO READ
Opportunity to connect with India's youth: PM Modi on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' an opportunity to discover trends in education: PM
'Pariksha pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students on April 1
'Pariksha pe Charcha' by PM Modi is a public movement: Dharmendra Pradhan
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and their parents on Friday in the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event.
In the annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.
Amid the anticipation ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that he is "looking forward to the programme".
"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," tweeted PM Modi.
PM Modi also shared snippets of a series of videos on his YouTube channel from his previous interaction during Pariksha Pe Charcha. These videos cover a wide gamut of issues pertaining to student life especially related to exams.
The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier.
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Dharmendra Pradhan had said.
Terming Pariksha pe Charcha, a public movement, the Minister outlined the importance of this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. Underlining the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century, he said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students.
He informed that select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of the state Governors.
He also expressed confidence that state governments across the country will also encourage the participation of students, teachers and parents.
The Minister mentioned that PPC will be streamed, not only across India but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora. He also called for support from the media in making this program a mass movement and ensuring stress-free exams for the students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor