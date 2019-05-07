The Chessboard Episode 6: The battle moves north; who's in pole position?

In episode six of the Chessboard, host Ankur Bhardwaj speaks to Archis Mohan about the battle in the northern states of Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and the Prime Minister’s comments about former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

118 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to vote in two phases now. 59 of them will vote on Sunday, 12th May. All the seven seats in will vote on that day. Is it a triangular fight? Is the BJP way ahead of the competition? Has the managed to recover strength in the city-state or is the AAP the real contender?

In Haryana, all ten seats will vote on 12 May as well. Will the voting be influenced by caste reservation riots from few years ago? Is caste polarisation an issue?

In Madhya Pradesh, why did BJP not repeat its senior MP and former Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan as a candidate from its stronghold, Indore? And, in the big battle in Bhopal why was BJP forced to bring terror accused Pragya Thakur as a candidate against former Chief Minister, Digvijay Singh?

In a speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi as well. The attack was criticised for being uncivil.

For a detailed discussion on all these issues, tune into the podcast.