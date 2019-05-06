JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Fielding a terror accused: BJP leaves the moral question to the people
Business Standard

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC against rejection of nomination

Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tej Bahadur Yadav
Tej Bahadur Yadav

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting.

Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat.

However, the returning officer rejected Yadav's nomination papers citing his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked for either corruption or disloyalty.

Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.

The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan.
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU