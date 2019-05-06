Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

JUST IN
Battleground West Bengal heats up as PM Modi, Mamata attack each other
Business Standard

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 started on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Voters show their ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Ranchi

1 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


 Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency, makes a victory sign after casting his vote

2 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, and his wife Savitri Singh show their finger marked with indelible ink

3 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote

4 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Security personnel carry an elderly woman to a polling station in Hajipur in Vaishali district

5 / 10
Photo- PTI



 

Union Minister and BJP candidate in Hazaribagh,Jayant Sinha, shows his voter ID card as he waits in a queue to cast his vote

6 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Union minister and BJP candidiate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shows his inked finger

7 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Voters hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun

8 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Samiti's Mahant Nritya Gopal Das comes out after casting his vote in Ayodhya

9 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

10 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 19:25 IST

