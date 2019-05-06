Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

Voters show their ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Ranchi
Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency, makes a victory sign after casting his vote
Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, and his wife Savitri Singh show their finger marked with indelible ink
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote
Security personnel carry an elderly woman to a polling station in Hajipur in Vaishali district
Union Minister and BJP candidate in Hazaribagh,Jayant Sinha, shows his voter ID card as he waits in a queue to cast his vote
Union minister and BJP candidiate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shows his inked finger
Voters hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun
Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Samiti's Mahant Nritya Gopal Das comes out after casting his vote in Ayodhya
A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections