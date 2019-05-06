Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

Voters show their ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of in Ranchi

Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP candidate from Bikaner constituency, makes a victory sign after casting his vote

Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, and his wife show their finger marked with indelible ink

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote

Security personnel carry an elderly woman to a polling station in Hajipur in Vaishali district

Union Minister and BJP candidate in Hazaribagh,Jayant Sinha, shows his voter ID card as he waits in a queue to cast his vote

Union minister and BJP candidiate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shows his inked finger

Voters hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun

Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Samiti's Mahant Nritya comes out after casting his vote in Ayodhya

A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 elections