From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, the life of Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, died battling colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 53 years old. The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

had lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur three days ago. He could not attend the funeral because of the lockdown in force across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



In 2018, the actor posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.



The actor stayed away from public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.



However, his health prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 24.



Khan was born on 7th January,1967 in Rajasthan to a Muslim family. Khan's mother, Begum Khan and his father, the late Jagirdar Khan, were from the Khajuriya village near the Tonk district and ran a tire business.



He was studying for his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1984



On 23 February 1995, Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. They had two sons, Babil and Ayan



Irrfan was known for his work predominantly in Hindi cinema, in addition to British and American films.



But he started his career with numerous television serials, including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant (Doordarshan), AnooGoonj on Doordarshan, Star Bestsellers (Star Plus), and Sparsh.



He had received several awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

He made his screen debut with the Academy Award nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988). Followed by a series of roles in films that didn't work well.



Then he became critical acclaimed for playing negative roles in the drama films Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004).

For Haasil he won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain.



The very popular drama Life in a... Metro (2007) marked a turning point in Khan's career. He received several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.



He became even more popular with his portrayal of Paan Singh Tomar, a biopic about a top athlete who becomes a bandit, which earnered him the National Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

His performance The Lunchbox (2013) garnered him universal acclaim by the critics and audiences.

The Lunchbox was nominated for the Best Film Not in the English Language category of the British Academy Film Awards 2015.

He went on gaining critical acclaim as well as commercially success for his roles in Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015).



His highest-grossing Hindi release came with the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Hindi Medium (2017), which became a sleeper hit in India and China, which ranks among highest-grossing Indian films of all time and earned him praise for his performance, winning several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.



His international breakthrough came in the British-Indian film The Warrior, which won a Bafta.



He was known globally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire which won the Academy Award and Jurassic World.



But, Khan had worked in several international projects such as The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Inferno (2016).



Khan played the adult version of Piscine "Pi" Molitor Patel in Ang Lee's film adaptation of Life of Pi, which became a critical and commercial success worldwide.



May his soul rest in peace.