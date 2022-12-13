How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
The next Budget will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the General Elections. How are your taxes likely to be affected amid calls from the industry to extend tax benefits to the common man?
Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The finance minister is expected to lead India on the growth path while keeping the fiscal deficit and inflation in check. The macro-economic concerns will be the subject of much debate and discussion. Meanwhile, there have also been calls from the industry to extend tax benefits to the common man. It’s this, more personal part of the Budget exercise, that Bhaswar Kumar will focus on today and answer how your taxes and investments are likely to be affected.
