JUST IN
How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?
One in two urban Indians investing more post Covid: DSP MF-YouGov Survey
Govt not to make RBI report on MPC's first-ever inflation failure public
CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda
FinMin allows PSUs to invest in debt schemes of all mutual funds
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Business Standard

How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?

The next Budget will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the General Elections. How are your taxes likely to be affected amid calls from the industry to extend tax benefits to the common man?

Topics
Union Budget | Income tax | Tax benefits

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2023-24: Centre mulls increasing tax-free slab up to Rs 5,00,000

ALSO READ

Five key benefits of filing your income tax return by the due date

Central government to begin Budget 2023-24 preparations from October 10

ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process

Low rate regime: Why corporation tax is a hit but not personal tax?

ITR: What happens if you miss July 31 deadline for filing income tax return

    • Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The finance minister is expected to lead India on the growth path while keeping the fiscal deficit and inflation in check. The macro-economic concerns will be the subject of much debate and discussion. Meanwhile, there have also been calls from the industry to extend tax benefits to the common man. It’s this, more personal part of the Budget exercise, that Bhaswar Kumar will focus on today and answer how your taxes and investments are likely to be affected.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:18 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .