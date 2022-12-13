How will Budget 2023 affect your taxes and investments?

2023-24 will be the last full-year Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The minister is expected to lead India on the growth path while keeping the fiscal deficit and inflation in check. The macro-economic concerns will be the subject of much debate and discussion. Meanwhile, there have also been calls from the industry to extend to the common man. It’s this, more personal part of the Budget exercise, that Bhaswar Kumar will focus on today and answer how your taxes and investments are likely to be affected.