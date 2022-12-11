JUST IN
Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget
Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Chit funds move up the value chain, face testing times like never before
GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda
FinMin allows PSUs to invest in debt schemes of all mutual funds
UPI to now allow blocking money for multiple debits, paves way for ASBA
SC reserves verdict on demonetisation, asks govt, RBI for submissions
Digital currency like cash, no need for lack of privacy fears: RBI Guv
What is credit score? Why is it important?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Punjab National Bank plans Rs 1,000 cr AT-1 bond issue to shore up capital
Business Standard

CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular related to TDS deduction from salaries has said that any person responsible for paying salary must deduct income tax while paying the amount

Topics
CBDT | TDS on payments

IANS  |  New Delhi 

tax

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular related to TDS deduction from salaries has said that any person responsible for paying salary must deduct income tax while paying the amount.

The circular said that the tax should be deducted at the average rate calculated, based on the rates in force for the current financial year, on the estimated salary income of the recipient for that year.

The circular was issued last week by CBDT.

The circular basically explains the obligation of employers with regard to the deduction of tax at source from salaries under section 192 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for Financial Year 2022-23.

As per Section 192, the person responsible for paying salary income must provide the recipient with a statement giving correct and complete particulars of perquisites or profits in lieu of salary provided to him and the value thereof.

--IANS

ans/arm

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBDT

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.