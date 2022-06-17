What is First Global's Shankar Sharma investment strategy?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep153: IT tracking transactions, degree courses, markets, poison pill
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
TMS Ep99: Budget2022, VA Nageswaran, Shankar Sharma Q&A, Demand for Grants
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
TMS Ep92: Microsoft acquisition, Thibault Cuny, Budget 2022, subsidies
-
Q: A little birdie told me that Mohd Rafi is one of your favourite playback singers. One of his songs is: “Aai dil hai mushkil jeena yahan, zara hatke, zara bach ke, ye hai Bombay meri jaan.” Do you think that quite sums up the market mood right now – a bit nervous and a bit cautious?
Ans:
>Difficult to escape the pain; most investors would have been hurt Q: Do you think that the damage done to the markets in terms of levels and the overall investor sentiment - be it FII and/or first time retail investors is irreparable or will take a long time to mend?
>Difficult to say the pain/ market downside is over at the global level
>No evidence that bear market will be short-lived
>Bounce-back due; can be led by a fall in crude oil prices
>Macros and global developments will not resolve quickly Q: Are the markets overdoing the nervousness? The sharp fall from the top is nothing that the markets/ investors have not seen earlier.
And:
>Most ‘new’ investors would not have seen anything like the recent market crash
>Most investors put in money at the right time; made good money
>Quick returns made them bullish; a lot of pain still to be endured Q: Where do you see the maximum pain coming from, in terms of sectors, right now and 3-6 mts down the line?
Ans:
>Banking sector will see more pain
>Rising interest rates and inflation, shrinking household expenses are not good for lenders
>Discretionary spending will fall Q: Where do you find comfort while investing at the current levels?
And:
>Small companies will ride out the current scenario better than their large-cap peers
>20% of the Nifty stocks will not perform for the foreseeable future
>65 - 70% of the stocks will give 15% compounded growth
>Best returns from the Nifty are behind us for the next 12 months
>Markets can remain flat, or fall more from the current levels Q: So is there any silver lining amid all this gloom and doom? How are you approaching the markets now – buying selectively or remaining a fence-sitter?
And:
>Great time to buy selectively; easy money and return phase is over
>Markets are now making me work hard in identifying investment-worthy stocks Q: But retail investors do not have access to company management. So, how do they research and invest the way you do?
And:
>Fair amount of information available on the internet
>Investors need to be disciplined; understand risk and portfolio construct
>Smart stock-picking alone cannot make you rich
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU