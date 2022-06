What is First Global's Shankar Sharma investment strategy?

Q: A little birdie told me that Mohd Rafi is one of your favourite playback singers. One of his songs is: “Aai dil hai mushkil jeena yahan, zara hatke, zara bach ke, ye hai Bombay meri jaan.” Do you think that quite sums up the market mood right now – a bit nervous and a bit cautious?

Ans:

>Difficult to escape the pain; most investors would have been hurt Q: Do you think that the damage done to the markets in terms of levels and the overall investor sentiment - be it FII and/or first time retail investors is irreparable or will take a long time to mend?



And:>Difficult to say the pain/ market downside is over at the global level>No evidence that bear market will be short-lived>Bounce-back due; can be led by a fall in crude oil prices>Macros and global developments will not resolve quickly Q:And:>Most ‘new’ investors would not have seen anything like the recent market crash>Most investors put in money at the right time; made good money>Quick returns made them bullish; a lot of pain still to be endured Q:Ans:>Banking sector will see more pain>Rising interest rates and inflation, shrinking household expenses are not good for lenders>Discretionary spending will fall Q:And:>Small companies will ride out the current scenario better than their large-cap peers>20% of the Nifty stocks will not perform for the foreseeable future>65 - 70% of the stocks will give 15% compounded growth>Best returns from the Nifty are behind us for the next 12 months>Markets can remain flat, or fall more from the current levels Q:And:>Great time to buy selectively; easy money and return phase is over>Markets are now making me work hard in identifying investment-worthy stocks Q:And:>Fair amount of information available on the internet>Investors need to be disciplined; understand risk and portfolio construct>Smart stock-picking alone cannot make you rich