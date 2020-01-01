Train rides get costlier from today: Here's by how much

After five years, have increased passenger fares by 1 to 4 paisa across various classes. On the New Year's eve, the announced fare across its network, effective from today, that is January 1, 2020.

Which fares will get costlier?

Ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares were increased by 1 paise per km of journey and in mail/express non-AC class, the will be 2 paisa per kilometre. On the other hand, for AC classes the fare will be 4 paisa per kilometre.

The fare hike is also applicable to premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Mahamana, Gatimaan and other special trains. Well, for example- in the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani, which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

Exceptions:

Pass holders are spared. The hike will be applicable for only 34 per cent of the travellers on Indian tracks, while looking into the affordability concerns of daily commuters, the restrained from hike for passengers over suburban sections and season ticket holders, which constitute 66 per cent of its total passengers.

There will not be any change in the reservation fee and super fast charges and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked. The hike will have no effect on catering charges either, officials said.

The ‘marginal’ hike is expected to bring in another Rs 2,300 crore to the revenue of the cash-strapped national transporter and the railways said that the additional revenue will be used for the modernisation of the network. Like- augment passenger experience through modernization of coaches and improved station infrastructure. Further, Railways claimed that the burden of 7th Pay Commission on has necessitated rationalization of fares.

