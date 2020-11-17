RCEP with China, minus India: Is the trade deal a threat or opportunity?

-
-
Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations, including China, on Sunday signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement to create the world's biggest free trade bloc. India, however, pulled out of talks last year, on concerns that the elimination of tariffs would open its markets to a flood of imports that could harm local producers.
In this podcast, Business Standard's Subhomoy Bhattacharjee explains what is RCEP, how will it benefit member nations, why did India pull out of RCEP and more
