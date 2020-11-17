JUST IN
RCEP with China, minus India: Is the trade deal a threat or opportunity?

In this podcast, Business Standard's Subhomoy Bhattacharjee explains what is RCEP, how will it benefit member nations, why did India pull out of RCEP and more

Sukanya Roy & Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

RCEP

Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations, including China, on Sunday signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement to create the world's biggest free trade bloc. India, however, pulled out of talks last year, on concerns that the elimination of tariffs would open its markets to a flood of imports that could harm local producers.

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 18:03 IST

